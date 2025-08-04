Pengana Capital Group Reduces Stake in MTM Critical Metals

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Pengana Capital Group Ltd. ( (AU:PCG) ) has provided an announcement.

Pengana Capital Group Ltd. has announced that it ceased to be a substantial holder in MTM Critical Metals Ltd. as of July 31, 2025. The company has been reducing its stake by selling shares over the month of July 2025, which has implications for its investment strategy and could impact its influence over MTM Critical Metals Ltd. This move may reflect a strategic reallocation of resources or a shift in focus within its investment portfolio.

More about Pengana Capital Group Ltd.

Pengana Capital Group Ltd. is a financial services company involved in investment management. It operates through its subsidiaries, including Pengana Capital Limited, Pengana Investment Management Limited, and Pengana International Equities Limited. The company focuses on managing unit trusts and has the power to control voting and disposal of securities through its investment management roles.

Average Trading Volume: 14,259

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$73.29M

See more data about PCG stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue