Pembina Pipeline’s Alliance Reaches Settlement with Shippers

An announcement from Pembina Pipeline ( (TSE:PPL) ) is now available.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation announced that Alliance Pipeline Limited Partnership has reached a settlement with shippers on the Canadian portion of the Alliance Pipeline, pending approval from the Canada Energy Regulator. The settlement introduces a revised toll schedule with a 10-year term, reducing long-term firm tolls by an average of 14 percent and offering a one-time term extension option for shippers. This agreement is expected to impact Alliance’s revenue by approximately $50 million per year over the next decade, with additional effects from a new revenue-sharing provision contingent on future commodity prices.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:PPL) stock is a Buy with a C$56.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Pembina Pipeline stock, see the TSE:PPL Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:PPL Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:PPL is a Outperform.

Pembina Pipeline’s overall stock score reflects strong financial performance and strategic corporate actions. The main strengths include robust profitability and efficient cash management, alongside a stable dividend yield. Technical analysis presents some bearish signals, indicating caution in the short term. While earnings call highlights and corporate events support a positive outlook, market volatility and project delays pose risks. The stock is fairly valued, offering balanced prospects for investors.

More about Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation operates in the energy infrastructure industry, primarily focusing on the transportation and storage of hydrocarbons. The company provides pipeline transportation and midstream services, catering to the oil and gas sector in North America.

Average Trading Volume: 3,643,424

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$29.52B

