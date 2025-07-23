Pembina Pipeline Completes Consent Solicitation for Note Exchange

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from Pembina Pipeline ( (TSE:PPL) ) is now available.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation announced the successful completion of its solicitation for consent and proxy from holders of its 4.80% Fixed-to-Fixed Rate Subordinated Notes, Series 1. The solicitation received strong support, allowing the company to pass an extraordinary resolution to amend the indenture and exchange the Series 1 Notes for Series 3 Notes. This move is expected to streamline Pembina’s financial operations and potentially enhance its market positioning by aligning its debt structure more effectively.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:PPL) stock is a Buy with a C$56.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Pembina Pipeline stock, see the TSE:PPL Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:PPL Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:PPL is a Outperform.

Pembina Pipeline’s strong financial performance and positive earnings call outlook are tempered by mixed technical indicators and market uncertainties affecting valuation. The company’s robust profitability and strategic commercial agreements support its stability, but project delays and toll negotiations remain concerns.

To see Spark’s full report on TSE:PPL stock, click here.

More about Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation is a leading energy transportation and midstream service provider in North America, with over 70 years of experience. The company owns a vast network of assets, including hydrocarbon liquids and natural gas pipelines, gas gathering and processing facilities, oil and natural gas liquids infrastructure, logistics services, and export terminals. Pembina is structured into three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures, and its shares are traded on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges.

Average Trading Volume: 3,656,343

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$29.42B

Find detailed analytics on PPL stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue