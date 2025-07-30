Peel Mining Advances Exploration and Evaluation at Key Projects

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Peel Mining Limited ( (AU:PEX) ) has shared an announcement.

Peel Mining Limited has completed diamond drilling for metallurgical testwork and geotechnical analysis at the Wagga Tank as part of project scoping works. The company is evaluating the Wagga Tank Open Pit Resource for potential inclusion in the South Cobar Project Pre-feasibility Study. Additionally, exploration activities have identified high-priority targets at the Wagga Tank-Southern Nights prospect area, with drilling commenced at the Chuchi prospect. The Curnamona Project is set to begin a 4,000-meter diamond drill program at the Broken Hill Project, with encouraging survey results from the Anabama copper-gold target.

Peel Mining Limited is involved in the mining industry, focusing on exploration and development projects. The company primarily deals with copper, gold, silver, lead, and zinc, with a market focus on advancing its projects in the Cobar region and South Australia.

Average Trading Volume: 445,886

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$37.77M

