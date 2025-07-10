Pebble Group Reports Steady H1 2025 Performance and Announces Shareholder Returns

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Pebble Group PLC ( (GB:PEBB) ) has shared an update.

The Pebble Group’s trading update for the first half of 2025 indicates that revenue and adjusted EBITDA are in line with expectations, despite currency headwinds. Facilisgroup shows stable revenue with growth in new partner wins, while Brand Addition’s revenue is slightly behind the previous year but shows potential for improvement in the second half. The company plans to launch a tender offer to return up to £6.5 million to shareholders, reflecting its strong cash generation and commitment to shareholder value. The Group remains optimistic about meeting its full-year market expectations and capitalizing on opportunities in the global promotional products market.

Spark’s Take on GB:PEBB Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:PEBB is a Outperform.

Pebble Group PLC’s overall score reflects a strong valuation and positive financial performance, with attractive P/E and dividend yield indicating undervaluation. The technical analysis shows potential for short-term correction due to overbought conditions. Corporate events provide mixed signals with insider confidence but a major shareholder’s exit.

More about Pebble Group PLC

The Pebble Group is a provider of technology, products, and related services to the global promotional products industry. It operates through two main businesses, Facilisgroup and Brand Addition, each focusing on specific areas within the promotional products market.

Average Trading Volume: 827,122

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: £77.87M

