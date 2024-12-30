Pebble Group Executes Share Buyback, Adjusts Voting Rights

Don't Miss Our New Year's Offers: Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

The latest update is out from Pebble Group PLC ( (GB:PEBB) ).

The Pebble Group PLC announced the purchase of 57,891 of its own ordinary shares as part of an amended share buyback programme. The shares, bought at a fixed price of 0.450 GBP each, will be cancelled, reducing the total number of shares in issue to 164,903,470. This transaction will adjust the total voting rights, allowing shareholders to recalibrate their interests in the company according to FCA’s guidelines.

Pebble Group PLC

YTD Price Performance: -23.37%

Average Trading Volume: 827,586

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: £74.85M

