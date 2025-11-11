Pearson Completes Second Tranche of Share Buyback Program

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Pearson ( (GB:PSON) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Pearson plc has completed the second tranche of its £350 million share buyback program, purchasing 552,321 ordinary shares at an average price of 990.92 pence per share on the London Stock Exchange. This marks the conclusion of the second £175 million tranche, executed in partnership with Citigroup Global Markets Limited, and reflects Pearson’s ongoing efforts to enhance shareholder value through strategic financial maneuvers.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:PSON) stock is a Buy with a £1187.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Pearson stock, see the GB:PSON Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:PSON Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:PSON is a Outperform.

Pearson’s overall stock score reflects a stable financial outlook with strong cash flow and profitability metrics. The company’s strategic initiatives and growth in key segments are promising, despite challenges in revenue growth and specific business areas. Technical analysis and valuation suggest a fair market position, with potential for future growth driven by strategic execution and innovation.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:PSON stock, click here.

More about Pearson

Average Trading Volume: 1,823,067

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: £6.3B

For a thorough assessment of PSON stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue