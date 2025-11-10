Pearson Advances Share Buyback Programme with New Purchase

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

An announcement from Pearson ( (GB:PSON) ) is now available.

Pearson PLC announced the purchase of 658,000 of its own ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange as part of its £350 million buyback programme. This transaction, executed through Citigroup Global Markets Limited, is part of the second £175 million tranche of the buyback initiative, which aims to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares in circulation.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:PSON) stock is a Buy with a £1187.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Pearson stock, see the GB:PSON Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:PSON Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:PSON is a Outperform.

Pearson’s overall stock score reflects a stable financial outlook with strong cash flow and profitability metrics. The company’s strategic initiatives and growth in key segments are promising, despite challenges in revenue growth and specific business areas. Technical analysis and valuation suggest a fair market position, with potential for future growth driven by strategic execution and innovation.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:PSON stock, click here.

More about Pearson

Pearson PLC is a global education company that provides a range of educational products and services, including textbooks, digital learning tools, and assessments. The company focuses on delivering educational solutions to schools, colleges, and universities worldwide.

Average Trading Volume: 1,823,067

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: £6.3B

For a thorough assessment of PSON stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue