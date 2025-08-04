Pearson Advances Share Buyback Programme with Latest Purchase

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Pearson ( (GB:PSON) ) has provided an update.

Pearson PLC announced the purchase of 4,769 of its ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange as part of its £350 million buyback programme. This move is part of the second tranche of a £175 million buyback initiative, reflecting Pearson’s strategy to enhance shareholder value and optimize its capital structure.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:PSON) stock is a Hold with a £10.55 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Pearson stock, see the GB:PSON Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:PSON Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:PSON is a Outperform.

Pearson’s strong cash flow and profitability metrics, coupled with strategic initiatives in AI, underpin its stable financial outlook. However, concerns about revenue growth and some technical overbought signals slightly temper the overall score.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:PSON stock, click here.

More about Pearson

Pearson PLC is a global education company that provides a range of educational products and services, including textbooks, digital learning tools, and assessments. The company focuses on improving learning outcomes and enhancing educational experiences for students and educators worldwide.

Average Trading Volume: 1,972,091

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £7.3B

For an in-depth examination of PSON stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue