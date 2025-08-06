Pearson Advances Share Buyback Program with Recent Share Purchase

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An update from Pearson ( (GB:PSON) ) is now available.

Pearson PLC has announced the purchase and subsequent cancellation of 150,300 of its ordinary shares as part of the second £175 million tranche of its £350 million share buyback program. This strategic move is aimed at enhancing shareholder value and optimizing the company’s capital structure, potentially strengthening its market position and benefiting stakeholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:PSON) stock is a Hold with a £10.55 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Pearson stock, see the GB:PSON Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:PSON Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:PSON is a Outperform.

Pearson’s stock is moderately attractive with strong financial stability and strategic growth initiatives. While technical indicators suggest caution, the optimistic earnings call and share buyback program support confidence in long-term growth prospects.

More about Pearson

Pearson PLC is a prominent player in the education industry, primarily offering educational materials, technologies, and assessments. The company focuses on providing innovative solutions for learning and teaching, catering to a global market.

Average Trading Volume: 1,972,091

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £7.3B

