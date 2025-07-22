Pearson Advances Share Buyback Program with Recent Purchase

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Pearson ( (GB:PSON) ) is now available.

Pearson plc has executed a share buyback transaction, purchasing 187,700 of its ordinary shares at an average price of 1,047.02 pence per share on the London Stock Exchange. This transaction is part of the second £175 million tranche of Pearson’s £350 million buyback program, which was announced earlier this month. The repurchased shares will be canceled, a move that is likely to impact the company’s share capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

More about Pearson

Average Trading Volume: 1,894,152

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: £6.76B

