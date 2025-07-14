Pearson Advances Share Buyback Program with Recent Purchase

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Pearson PLC announced the purchase of 181,160 of its ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange as part of its £350 million buyback program. This move, which is part of the second £175 million tranche, aims to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of outstanding shares, potentially increasing earnings per share and demonstrating confidence in the company’s financial health.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:PSON) stock is a Hold with a £10.85 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Pearson stock, see the GB:PSON Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:PSON Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:PSON is a Outperform.

Pearson’s strong financial discipline and positive earnings outlook drive the score. The strategic initiatives, including AI integration and partnerships, enhance future growth prospects. However, technical weaknesses and revenue challenges slightly dampen the overall score.

More about Pearson

Pearson PLC operates in the education industry, providing educational materials, technologies, assessments, and services to institutions, educators, and learners worldwide. The company focuses on improving learning outcomes and enhancing educational experiences through its diverse range of products and services.

Average Trading Volume: 1,939,514

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: £6.79B

