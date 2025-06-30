Pearson Advances Share Buyback Program with Latest Purchase

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Pearson ( (GB:PSON) ) has shared an update.

Pearson plc, a leading global education company, announced the purchase of 163,091 of its ordinary shares as part of its ongoing £350 million share buyback program. This transaction, executed through Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc, forms part of the first £175 million tranche of the buyback initiative, aimed at enhancing shareholder value by reducing the number of shares in circulation.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:PSON) stock is a Hold with a £10.85 price target.

Spark’s Take on GB:PSON Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:PSON is a Outperform.

Pearson’s strong financial performance, positive earnings guidance, and strategic initiatives support a robust stock position, despite the bearish technical indicators and revenue growth challenges. The share buyback program further enhances shareholder value.

More about Pearson

Average Trading Volume: 2,100,789

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £6.93B

