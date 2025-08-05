Pearson Advances Share Buyback Program with Latest Purchase

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An update from Pearson ( (GB:PSON) ) is now available.

Pearson PLC has announced the purchase of 26,338 of its ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange as part of its ongoing £350 million share buyback program. This transaction is part of the second £175 million tranche, with the shares being purchased at an average price of 1,124.29 pence per share. The buyback program aims to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of outstanding shares, potentially increasing earnings per share and improving market perception.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:PSON) stock is a Hold with a £10.55 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Pearson stock, see the GB:PSON Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:PSON is a Outperform.

Pearson’s strong financial performance and strategic initiatives, including AI innovation and share buybacks, boost the stock’s attractiveness. However, stagnant revenue growth and technical indicators suggest caution. The optimistic outlook from the earnings call and strategic partnerships support a positive long-term view.

Pearson PLC operates in the education industry, providing educational materials, technologies, assessments, and related services to schools, colleges, and universities worldwide. The company focuses on enhancing learning experiences and outcomes through digital and traditional educational products.

Average Trading Volume: 1,972,091

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £7.3B

