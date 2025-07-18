Pearson Advances £350 Million Share Buyback Initiative

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Pearson ( (GB:PSON) ) has provided an update.

Pearson PLC announced the purchase of 182,864 of its ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange as part of its ongoing £350 million share buyback program. This transaction, executed through Citigroup Global Markets Limited, is part of the second £175 million tranche, reflecting Pearson’s strategic focus on enhancing shareholder value and optimizing its capital structure.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:PSON) stock is a Hold with a £10.55 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Pearson stock, see the GB:PSON Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:PSON Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:PSON is a Outperform.

Pearson’s overall stock score reflects a stable financial performance with strong cash flow and moderate valuation, bolstered by positive corporate actions like the share buyback. However, technical indicators suggest caution due to bearish trends, and the lack of revenue growth remains a concern. Strategic initiatives and partnerships provide a promising future outlook.

More about Pearson

Pearson PLC is a global leader in educational publishing and services, focusing on providing a wide range of educational materials, technologies, and assessments. The company operates in the education sector, catering to schools, higher education institutions, and professional learning markets worldwide.

Average Trading Volume: 1,919,889

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: £6.79B

