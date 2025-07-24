Peako Limited Reports Exploration Progress and CEO Resignation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Peako Limited ( (AU:PKO) ) has shared an update.

Peako Limited’s quarterly report for the period ending June 30, 2025, highlights its exploration activities in the East Kimberley region, despite challenges posed by the wet season, which hindered field exploration. The company remains financially strong and is exploring new project opportunities to enhance shareholder value. Additionally, Peako relinquished two tenements due to logistical challenges and announced the resignation of its CEO, Ryan Skeen.

Peako Limited is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on exploration activities in the East Kimberley region of Western Australia. The company targets a diverse array of minerals, including PGE, gold, copper-zinc, nickel-copper, and lead-silver, with a focus on multi-commodity discovery opportunities.

