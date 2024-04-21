Peak Rare Earths Partners for Tanzanian Phosphate Venture

Peak Rare Earths Limited (AU:PEK) has released an update.

Peak Rare Earths Limited has signed an MOU with Minjingu Mines for potential cooperation in phosphate supply and development at the Ngualla Deposit, aiming to enhance agricultural yields and food security in Tanzania. The partnership between the established Tanzanian fertilizer group and Peak could lead to a major phosphate operation, aligning with the company’s vision for a diversified Ngualla Project. Preliminary tests and a joint study group are set to advance a low-cost beneficiation process, with the MOU set for an initial 12-month term.

