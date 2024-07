Peak Minerals (AU:PUA) has released an update.

Peak Minerals Limited has requested an immediate trading halt for its securities on the ASX, pending an announcement related to a proposed acquisition and capital raising. The halt is to remain until the earlier of the start of normal trading on 5 July 2024, or the release of the announcement to the market.

