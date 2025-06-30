Peach Property Group AG Announces Capital Increase to Strengthen Financial Structure

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Peach Property Group AG ( (CH:PEAN) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Peach Property Group AG has announced a capital increase with subscription rights to strengthen its capital structure, primarily using the proceeds to repay a Swiss convertible bond. This move is part of the company’s strategy to optimize its maturity profile and secure financial flexibility, with plans to complete its balance sheet transformation by the second half of 2025. The company is also focusing on operational improvements by selling its non-strategic portfolio and reinvesting in its core portfolio to enhance quality, efficiency, and sustainable earnings.

Peach Property Group AG is a real estate investor focusing on rental apartments in Germany, known for its experience, competence, and quality. The company offers innovative solutions for tenants’ needs and maintains strong partnerships. Its portfolio includes high-yield properties in German Tier-II cities and extends across the entire value chain from location assessment to asset management and real estate rental or sale. Additionally, it develops select properties in Switzerland for sale as condominiums.

