Peach Property Group AG Announces Capital Increase to Strengthen Financial Flexibility

Peach Property Group AG ( (CH:PEAN) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Peach Property Group AG has announced a capital increase to strengthen its capital structure, primarily to redeem a CHF 50 million convertible bond. The capital increase, approved by the company’s Annual General Meeting, is expected to enhance financial flexibility and support the company’s strategy of focusing on quality and sustainable profitability by selling non-strategic assets and reinvesting in core properties.

More about Peach Property Group AG

Peach Property Group AG is a property investor specializing in residential investments in Germany, with a focus on high-yield properties in German Tier II cities near major metropolitan areas. The company is known for its innovative solutions for tenants, strong partnerships, and a comprehensive value chain that includes site evaluation, acquisition, asset management, and property sales. Additionally, Peach Property Group develops select properties in Switzerland for sale as condominiums.

Average Trading Volume: 32,456

Current Market Cap: CHF326.3M

