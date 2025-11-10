PDS Biotechnology Announces Positive Data at Cancer Meeting

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest announcement is out from PDS Biotechnology ( (PDSB) ).

On November 10, 2025, PDS Biotechnology Corporation announced positive clinical and translational data at the 2025 Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer Annual Meeting. The data showcased immune-driven mechanisms and biomarkers explaining the strong clinical activity of their investigational therapies PDS0101 and PDS01ADC. These findings, part of a collaboration with the National Cancer Institute, highlight the therapies’ ability to activate immune responses, including natural killer and memory T cells, which are crucial for long-term tumor control. The results support the company’s regulatory strategy and ongoing clinical trials, reinforcing the scientific foundation of their immunotherapy platforms.

The most recent analyst rating on (PDSB) stock is a Buy with a $5.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on PDS Biotechnology stock, see the PDSB Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on PDSB Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, PDSB is a Neutral.

PDSB’s overall score reflects the typical high-risk, high-reward nature of early-stage biotech firms. The company’s strong clinical progress and cash position are significant positives, but financial sustainability and valuation concerns due to ongoing losses and reliance on external funding temper the outlook. Technical indicators suggest some positive momentum, albeit with caution.

More about PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotechnology is a late-stage immunotherapy company focused on transforming how the immune system targets and kills cancers. The company is advancing its lead program in advanced HPV16-positive head and neck squamous cell cancers and is developing its investigational targeted immunotherapy PDS0101 in combination with standard-of-care immune checkpoint inhibitors.

Average Trading Volume: 643,493

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $42.82M

