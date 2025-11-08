PDF Solutions Reports Record Revenue and Strategic Growth

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders StocksMarket MoversTipRanks 50 IndexAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by UpsideTop ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Trending StocksCompare StocksCompare ETFsTrump Dashboard
New
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksFDA CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis Screener
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Trending News
More News >
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsAdvertise with UsTop Online BrokersBecome an AffiliateTipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Market Movers
Compare stocks
Compare ETFs
Notification Center
News
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders Stocks
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insiders Trades
Dividend Stocks
ETF Center
Top Gainers/losers/active ETFs
Trump Dashboard
New
Dividend Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
Compound Interest Calculator
Mortgage Calculator
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
FDA Calendar
Market Holidays
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Most Active
Premarket
After-hours
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Real Estate
Top Online Brokers
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
TipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA
Advertisement
Advertisement

PDF Solutions Reports Record Revenue and Strategic Growth

PDF Solutions Reports Record Revenue and Strategic Growth

PDF Solutions ((PDFS)) has held its Q3 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

PDF Solutions’ latest earnings call painted a picture of robust performance and strategic growth, underscored by record revenue and significant contract wins. The company demonstrated impressive advancements, particularly in AI and customer base expansion. However, there were concerns regarding a decline in integrated yield ramp revenue and a decrease in cash reserves due to ongoing investments.

Record Quarterly Revenue

PDF Solutions achieved a new milestone with its quarterly revenue, reaching $57.1 million for Q3. This figure represents a 10% increase from the previous quarter and a 23% rise compared to the same period last year, showcasing the company’s strong financial trajectory.

Strong Bookings and Backlog Growth

The company reported over $100 million in bookings for the quarter, surpassing the combined total of the previous two quarters. The backlog also saw a significant increase, ending Q3 at $292 million, which is 25% higher than the last quarter and 22% higher year-over-year.

Integration of Tiber AI Studio

PDF Solutions is enhancing its AI capabilities by integrating Tiber AI Studio, licensed from Intel, into its Exensio platform. This integration allows engineers to build and manage AI models more effectively, bolstering Exensio’s functionality.

Expansion in Customer Base

The company has significantly expanded its customer base, growing from approximately 150 customers in 2020 to over 370 in 2025. This expansion includes major players in the equipment industry and multiple cloud providers, highlighting PDF Solutions’ broadening market reach.

8-Figure Contracts Signed

PDF Solutions secured substantial contracts, including an 8-figure deal with a large IC manufacturer for its Exensio platform and another for secureWISE with a major OEM. These contracts underscore the company’s competitive edge and market demand for its solutions.

Decline in Integrated Yield Ramp Revenue

Despite overall growth, the company experienced a decline in integrated yield ramp revenue, which constituted 4% of total revenue in Q3, decreasing by $0.5 million from the previous quarter.

Cash and Short-term Investments Decrease

The company’s cash reserves saw a decrease, with cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments dropping to $35.9 million from $40.4 million in the prior quarter, reflecting the impact of ongoing investments.

Significant CapEx Investments Impacting Cash Flow

PDF Solutions invested $6.3 million in capital expenditures, focusing on building eProbe machines and integrating secureWISE. These investments have influenced the company’s cash flow, indicating a strategic focus on long-term growth.

Forward-looking Guidance

Looking ahead, PDF Solutions remains optimistic, reaffirming its annual revenue growth guidance of 21% to 23% for 2025. The company anticipates continued revenue growth and increased cash flow, driven by strategic acquisitions and product development investments. The integration of Tiber AI Studio is expected to further enhance its analytics capabilities, supporting the positive fiscal outlook.

In conclusion, PDF Solutions’ earnings call highlighted a strong performance with record revenue and strategic advancements in AI and customer expansion. While there are concerns about cash reserves and specific revenue declines, the company’s forward-looking guidance remains positive, with expectations of sustained growth and enhanced capabilities.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue

Looking for investment ideas? Subscribe to our Smart Investor newsletter for weekly expert stock picks!
Get real-time notifications on news & analysis, curated for your stock watchlist. Download the TipRanks app today! Get the App
1

Latest News Feed

More Market News >

More Articles

More News >

Stock Comparison

Quantum Computing
AI
Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin Stocks
Dividend
Value
Biotech
Oil
Chinese
Chat GPT
Banks
Airline
Beer & Beverages
Energy

Investment Ideas

Analyst Top Stocks
Smart Score Stocks
Stock Screener
Top Wall Street Analysts
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Top Penny Stocks
Unusual Options Activity
Top ETFs by Upside Potential
Advertisement