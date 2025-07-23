PDD Holdings Appoints New Auditor for 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

PDD Holdings ( (PDD) ) has provided an update.

On July 23, 2025, PDD Holdings Inc. announced the appointment of Ernst & Young, based in Hong Kong, as its independent registered public accounting firm. This change, from their previous auditor Ernst & Young Hua Ming LLP, is set to impact the audits of the company’s financial statements and internal control over financial reporting for the year ending December 31, 2025. The appointment signifies a strategic shift in the company’s auditing process, potentially affecting its operational transparency and stakeholder confidence.

The most recent analyst rating on (PDD) stock is a Buy with a $183.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on PDD Holdings stock, see the PDD Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on PDD Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, PDD is a Outperform.

PDD Holdings’ strong financial performance is the primary driver of its stock score, supported by attractive valuation. However, technical analysis shows mixed signals, and recent earnings call highlights significant short-term profitability challenges due to strategic investments, affecting the overall score.

To see Spark’s full report on PDD stock, click here.

More about PDD Holdings

Average Trading Volume: 7,556,125

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $159.8B

Learn more about PDD stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue