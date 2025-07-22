PCCW Limited Schedules Board Meeting to Discuss Interim Results and Dividend

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

PCCW Limited ( (HK:0008) ) has issued an update.

PCCW Limited has announced that its board of directors will convene on August 1, 2025, to approve the interim results for the first half of the year and consider the payment of an interim dividend. This meeting is significant as it will provide insights into the company’s financial performance and potential shareholder returns, impacting its market positioning and stakeholder interests.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0008) stock is a Buy with a HK$5.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on PCCW Limited stock, see the HK:0008 Stock Forecast page.

PCCW Limited is a company incorporated in Hong Kong, primarily engaged in telecommunications and media services. It operates within the technology and communications industry, focusing on providing a range of services including broadband internet, pay-TV, and mobile communication solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 10,908,192

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$44.48B

