PC Partner Group (HK:1263) has released an update.

PC Partner Group Limited has announced an interim ordinary dividend of HKD 0.2 per share for the six months ended June 30, 2024, with the ex-dividend date set for September 23, 2024. Shareholders must lodge transfer documents by September 24 to be eligible, and the payment for the dividend will be made on October 16, 2024.

