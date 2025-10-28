PC Gold Ltd Updates on Exploration Activities and ASX Query Response

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

PC Gold Ltd. ( (AU:PC2) ) has provided an update.

PC Gold Ltd has provided responses to an ASX query letter regarding its recent exploration activities, including a Diamond Drill Program, Reverse Circulation Drill Program, and Photon Assay Program. These programs are part of a larger exploration initiative for the Spring Hill Project, funded by existing resources and IPO proceeds. The company did not initially disclose the commencement of these programs in its prospectus, as they were funded by existing cash and seed raising efforts. The results from these programs are pending and expected in the current quarter, potentially impacting the company’s operational progress and stakeholder interests.

More about PC Gold Ltd.

PC Gold Ltd is an active exploration company in the mining industry, focusing on exploration and development projects. The company is involved in various drilling programs and assays to explore mineral resources, primarily funded through existing cash reserves and funds raised via an IPO.

Average Trading Volume: 3,535,693

