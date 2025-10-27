PC Gold Ltd Announces 2025 Annual General Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

PC Gold Ltd. ( (AU:PC2) ) has issued an announcement.

PC Gold Ltd has announced its 2025 Annual General Meeting, which will take place on November 26, 2025, at their offices in Peppermint Grove, WA. Shareholders are encouraged to vote via proxy and can access the meeting notice online. The meeting will include the election of John Lewis as a director, among other agenda items.

