PC Connection Reports Q3 Financial Results, Decline in Sales

On October 29, 2025, Connection reported its third-quarter financial results, revealing a 2.2% year-over-year decline in net sales to $709.1 million, while gross profit rose by 2.4% to $138.6 million. Despite a decrease in net income by 8.6% to $24.7 million, the company maintained a gross margin increase to 19.6%. The Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share, payable on November 28, 2025. The company’s strategy focuses on data center modernization, digital workplace transformation, and supply chain innovation to drive growth and shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (CNXN) stock is a Buy with a $71.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on PC Connection stock, see the CNXN Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on CNXN Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, CNXN is a Outperform.

PC Connection’s overall score reflects strong financial performance and consistent revenue growth, tempered by challenges in cash flow and margin pressures. Technical indicators and valuation suggest a stable but cautious outlook.

More about PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc., operating as Connection, is a Fortune 1000 company based in Merrimack, NH, specializing in delivering information technology solutions to business, government, healthcare, and education markets. The company offers custom-configured computer systems and has extensive technical certifications to address complex customer issues. Connection serves both domestic and international markets through its subsidiaries, including GlobalServe.

Average Trading Volume: 80,205

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $1.59B

