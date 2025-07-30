PC Connection Reports Q2 2025 Financial Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

On July 30, 2025, Connection announced its second quarter financial results for the period ending June 30, 2025, reporting a 3.2% increase in net sales to $759.7 million, despite a decrease in net income by 5.2% to $24.8 million. The company also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share, reflecting its commitment to returning value to shareholders. The results highlighted growth in the Business and Enterprise Solutions segments, while the Public Sector Solutions segment saw a decline. The announcement underscores Connection’s resilience and strategic focus on advanced technologies and customer service amidst a challenging economic environment.

PC Connection’s strong financial performance underpins its overall stability, supported by solid profitability and revenue growth. However, bearish technical indicators and a fair valuation suggest caution. Mixed sentiment from the earnings call reflects both growth potential and operational challenges.

More about PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc., doing business as Connection, is a Fortune 1000 company that provides information technology solutions to business, government, healthcare, and education markets. Headquartered in Merrimack, NH, the company offers custom-configured computer systems and has a significant presence in the U.S. with a global reach through its GlobalServe subsidiary.

Average Trading Volume: 85,175

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $1.64B

