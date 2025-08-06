PayPoint Plc Reports Successful 2025 AGM with All Resolutions Passed

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Paypoint ( (GB:PAY) ) has shared an update.

PayPoint Plc announced the results of its 2025 Annual General Meeting, where all resolutions were passed, including the approval of the annual report, directors’ remuneration, and a final dividend. The re-election of several directors and the re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers as auditors were also confirmed. The meeting highlighted the company’s governance and shareholder engagement, with significant participation in the voting process, reflecting strong shareholder support and confidence in the company’s strategic direction.

More about Paypoint

PayPoint Plc operates in the payments and retail technology industry, providing services that include bill payments, top-ups, and retail services. The company focuses on enhancing convenience for consumers and efficiency for retailers, primarily in the UK market.

Average Trading Volume: 182,222

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: £516.2M

