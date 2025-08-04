PayPoint PLC Announces Share Buyback and Cancellation

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Paypoint ( (GB:PAY) ) just unveiled an update.

PayPoint PLC has announced the repurchase of 18,460 of its ordinary shares through Investec Bank plc, with the intention to cancel these shares. This move is part of the company’s buyback program and affects its share capital, which now consists of 69,852,648 ordinary shares. The buyback is expected to impact the company’s share value and market positioning, potentially benefiting shareholders by reducing the number of shares in circulation.

Spark’s Take on GB:PAY Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:PAY is a Neutral.

The stock’s overall score is driven by mixed financial performance, with stable revenue but declining profitability and increased leverage. Technical indicators suggest bearish momentum. The valuation is moderate, with a high P/E ratio offset by a reasonable dividend yield. The absence of earnings call insights limits further assessment.

More about Paypoint

PayPoint PLC operates in the financial services industry, providing payment solutions and services primarily focused on convenience retail and online payments. The company is known for its network of retail payment terminals and digital payment platforms, serving a wide range of consumers and businesses.

Average Trading Volume: 184,875

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: £507.8M

