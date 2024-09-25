PayPoint Executes Share Buyback and Cancellation

Paypoint (GB:PAY) has released an update.

PayPoint plc has announced the purchase and subsequent cancellation of 6,039 of its own ordinary shares, with transactions occurring at prices ranging from 687.00 to 693.00 pence per share. This buyback, executed through Investec Bank plc, is part of the company’s effort to reduce its share capital, which now consists of 72,189,874 ordinary shares. Shareholders may need to adjust their notifications of interest due to these changes in the company’s outstanding shares.

