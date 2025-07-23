PayPoint Announces Share Buyback and Cancellation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Paypoint ( (GB:PAY) ) is now available.

PayPoint plc, a company involved in financial transactions, announced the purchase of 13,077 of its ordinary shares through Investec Bank plc, with prices ranging from 758.00 to 767.00 pence per share. The company intends to cancel these shares, which will affect its share capital, currently consisting of 69,924,744 ordinary shares. This move is part of a buyback program and may impact shareholder calculations under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:PAY) stock is a Buy with a £928.00 price target.

Spark’s Take on GB:PAY Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:PAY is a Neutral.

Paypoint’s overall stock score reflects mixed financial performance with operational challenges and high leverage. Technical analysis shows potential oversold conditions, while valuation appears high. Positive corporate events related to share buybacks support a more favorable outlook, indicating efforts to optimize capital structure and enhance shareholder value.

More about Paypoint

