PayPoint Announces Share Buyback and Cancellation

Paypoint ( (GB:PAY) ) has issued an update.

PayPoint plc, a company involved in financial transactions, has announced the repurchase of 15,395 of its ordinary shares through Investec Bank plc, with plans to cancel these shares. This move is part of a buyback programme, and the company’s share capital now consists of 70,080,328 ordinary shares. The repurchase is intended to manage the company’s share capital and could impact shareholder interests by altering the denominator used for calculating notification obligations under the FCA’s rules.

