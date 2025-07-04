PayPoint Announces Share Buyback and Cancellation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from Paypoint ( (GB:PAY) ).

PayPoint plc, a company involved in financial transactions, has announced a buyback of 16,117 of its ordinary shares through Investec Bank plc. The shares were purchased at prices ranging from 798.00 to 815.00 pence, with a weighted average price of 806.8465 pence. The company plans to cancel these shares, impacting its share capital, which currently consists of 70,140,123 ordinary shares. This move is part of PayPoint’s strategy to manage its capital structure and could influence shareholder value and market perception.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:PAY) stock is a Buy with a £928.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Paypoint stock, see the GB:PAY Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:PAY Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:PAY is a Outperform.

Paypoint demonstrates robust financial health with solid revenue growth and profitability. The strategic share buyback initiatives further enhance shareholder value. While the stock is attractively valued, potential bearish technical signals introduce some caution.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:PAY stock, click here.

More about Paypoint

Average Trading Volume: 183,464

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £565.3M

For a thorough assessment of PAY stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue