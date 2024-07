Paypoint (GB:PAY) has released an update.

PayPoint plc has announced the repurchase of 1,482 of its own ordinary shares through Investec Bank plc, with the shares acquired at prices ranging from 634.00 to 640.00 pence each and an average price of 637.7233 pence. Following the transaction, the company plans to cancel the acquired shares, indicating a strategy to potentially enhance shareholder value.

