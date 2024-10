Paypoint (GB:PAY) has released an update.

PayPoint plc has announced the repurchase of 10,956 of its ordinary shares at prices ranging from 664 to 672 pence per share, with a plan to cancel these shares. Following the purchase, PayPoint’s share capital consists of 72,134,688 ordinary shares, each with voting rights at general meetings. The repurchase was conducted through Investec Bank plc.

For further insights into GB:PAY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.