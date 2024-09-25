PayPoint Announces Share Buyback and Cancellation

Paypoint (GB:PAY) has released an update.

PayPoint plc has announced the repurchase of 6,039 of its ordinary shares on September 24, 2024, through Investec Bank plc, with the intention to cancel these shares. The transaction occurred with prices ranging between 687.00 to 693.00 pence per share, with a volume-weighted average price of 690.745 pence. Following the buyback, PayPoint’s total share capital comprises 72,189,874 ordinary shares, each conferring one vote at general company meetings.

