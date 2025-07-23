Patrys Limited Announces Significant Securities Issue to Bolster Financial Position

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Patrys Limited ( (AU:PAB) ) has shared an announcement.

Patrys Limited has announced a proposed issue of securities, including 1,030,000,000 unlisted options and 233,076,775 fully paid ordinary shares, scheduled for issuance on October 9, 2025. This strategic move is aimed at strengthening the company’s financial position, potentially enhancing its market presence and providing additional resources for its ongoing research and development activities in cancer therapies.

More about Patrys Limited

Patrys Limited operates in the biotechnology industry, focusing on the development of antibody therapies for cancer treatment. The company is engaged in creating innovative products that target cancer cells, enhancing the body’s immune response to fight cancer.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: A$4.73M

See more data about PAB stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue