Patrys Limited Announces Entitlement Issue to Raise $1.77 Million

Patrys Limited ( (AU:PAB) ) has issued an announcement.

Patrys Limited has announced a pro-rata non-renounceable entitlement issue to raise approximately $1,774,357. This offer is fully underwritten by Templar Corporate Pty Ltd and includes a secondary offer. The entitlement issue is designed to provide existing shareholders the opportunity to increase their holdings, potentially strengthening the company’s financial position and market presence.

More about Patrys Limited

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: A$4.73M

