Patrys Limited Announces Director Holdings Change Post-Capital Consolidation

Patrys Limited ( (AU:PAB) ) has shared an update.

Patrys Limited has announced a change in the holdings of its directors following the consolidation of the company’s issued capital on a fifteen-for-one basis. This consolidation, approved by shareholders, reflects a strategic move to streamline the company’s capital structure, potentially impacting its market positioning and shareholder value.

More about Patrys Limited

Based in Melbourne, Australia, Patrys Limited is a therapeutic antibody development company focused on its deoxymab platform of cell-penetrating antibodies for various indications.

Average Trading Volume: 1,151,168

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: A$8.86M

