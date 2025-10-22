Patrys Limited Announces Director Holdings Change Post-Capital Consolidation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:
Patrys Limited ( (AU:PAB) ) has shared an update.
Patrys Limited has announced a change in the holdings of its directors following the consolidation of the company’s issued capital on a fifteen-for-one basis. This consolidation, approved by shareholders, reflects a strategic move to streamline the company’s capital structure, potentially impacting its market positioning and shareholder value.
More about Patrys Limited
Based in Melbourne, Australia, Patrys Limited is a therapeutic antibody development company focused on its deoxymab platform of cell-penetrating antibodies for various indications.
Average Trading Volume: 1,151,168
Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell
Current Market Cap: A$8.86M
