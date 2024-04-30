Patrys Limited Advances with Promising Deoxymab Data

Patrys Limited (AU:PAB) has released an update.

Patrys Limited, a developer of therapeutic antibodies, announced the successful completion of a GMP production run and promising preclinical data suggesting their deoxymabs may treat autoimmune diseases like vasculitis. This advancement showcases the potential for the company’s technology to address new therapeutic areas. Additionally, Patrys reported a healthy financial position with $3 million in cash and short-term investments as of March 31, 2024.

For further insights into AU:PAB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.