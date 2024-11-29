Patronus Resources Secures Strong Support at AGM

Kin Mining NL (AU:PTN) has released an update.

Patronus Resources Limited successfully passed all six resolutions during their Annual General Meeting, including the re-election of directors and approval of remuneration policies. The resolutions received strong support from proxy votes, indicating shareholder confidence in the company’s leadership and strategic direction. This outcome may positively influence investor sentiment and boost market confidence in Patronus Resources.

