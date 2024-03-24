Patriot Battery Metals Unveils New Lithium Site

Patriot Battery Metals Inc (TSE:PMET) has released an update.

Patriot Battery Metals Inc. has announced the discovery of a new spodumene pegmatite occurrence, known as CV14, in the Corvette area of Quebec, which aligns with the geological trend of known clusters CV9 and CV10. The company reported promising lithium oxide assays from grab samples and outlined a 3.6 km long prospective trend for further exploration. Additionally, a 2024 surface exploration program is set to expand upon these findings with channel sampling and detailed geological mapping.

