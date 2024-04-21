Patriot Battery Metals Expands Lithium Strike Length

Patriot Battery Metals Inc Shs Chess Depository Interests Repr 1 Sh (AU:PMT) has released an update.

Patriot Battery Metals Inc. reported significant lithium assay results from their latest drilling at the CV5 pegmatite in Corvette, with highlights including a 133.9 m interval at 1.21% Li2O, and successful extension of the strike length to 4.6 km. The results, which are outside the June 2023 mineral resource estimate, indicate potential for resource category upgrades and inclusion of a maiden resource at CV13 in an updated estimate planned for Q3 2024. The company’s VP of Exploration emphasized the substantial growth potential of the deposit, with the strike more than doubling in 2023.

For further insights into AU:PMT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.