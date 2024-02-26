Patriot Battery Metals Advances Lithium Project

Patriot Battery Metals Inc (TSE:PMET) has released an update.

Patriot Battery Metals Inc. reports significant lithium intersections at the CV13 Pegmatite in Quebec, with drilling results promising enough to continue expansion. The company has traced the mineralization over a 2.3 km strike and is working on closing a 3 km gap with ongoing drilling, aiming to update their mineral resource estimate by Q3 2024. Infrastructure developments include an operational exploration camp and ground-supported winter drilling programs, with plans to increase capacity and no need for helicopter support.

