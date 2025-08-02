Patria Investments Reports Strong Q2 2025 Performance

Patria Investments Ltd. ( (PAX) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Patria Investments Ltd. presented to its investors.

Patria Investments Ltd. is a global alternative asset management firm, focusing on mid-market segments across resilient sectors in Latin America, Europe, and the U.S., with a strong emphasis on sustainable development.

In its second quarter of 2025 earnings report, Patria Investments Ltd. announced robust fundraising achievements and significant growth in its financial metrics, indicating a positive trajectory for the firm.

The company reported a solid $1.3 billion in fundraising for the quarter, contributing to a total of approximately $4.5 billion for the first half of 2025. Patria’s Fee Related Earnings (FRE) reached $46 million, marking a 17% increase from the previous year, while its Fee-Earning Assets Under Management (FEAUM) grew 6% sequentially and 20% year-over-year. Additionally, the firm declared a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share and announced a new share repurchase program, allowing for the repurchase of up to 3 million Class A common shares.

Despite potential global economic challenges, Patria remains confident in achieving its full-year FRE target of $200 to $225 million, driven by its diversified platform and strategic growth initiatives. The management’s outlook suggests continued momentum and confidence in meeting long-term targets.

