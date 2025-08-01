Patria Investments Reports Strong Q2 2025 Earnings and Announces Share Repurchase Program

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

On August 1, 2025, Patria Investments reported its unaudited second-quarter earnings, highlighting a robust fundraising performance of $1.3 billion, bringing the total for the first half of 2025 to approximately $4.5 billion. The company anticipates exceeding its initial full-year fundraising target by 5%-10%. Patria’s Fee Related Earnings (FRE) for Q2 2025 reached $46 million, marking a 17% year-over-year increase, while the firm’s Fee Earning Assets Under Management (FEAUM) grew by 6% sequentially and 20% year-over-year. Despite potential global economic challenges, Patria remains confident in achieving its 2025 FRE target of $200-$225 million, supported by its diversified platform and organic growth. Additionally, the board authorized a new share repurchase program for up to 3 million Class A common shares, reflecting the company’s strategic focus on enhancing shareholder value.

Patria Investments’ strong technical indicators and positive earnings outlook are tempered by high valuation concerns and financial challenges. Record fundraising and AUM growth provide a favorable outlook, but careful management of leverage and cash flow is essential.

More about Patria Investments

Patria Investments is a global alternative asset management firm focusing on the mid-market segment, with a strong presence in Latin America and Europe. The company specializes in resilient sectors such as agribusiness, power & energy, healthcare, logistics & transportation, food & beverage, and digital & tech services. With over 37 years of experience and $48 billion in assets under management, Patria aims to deliver attractive returns through long-term investments while promoting sustainable development.

