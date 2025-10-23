Pathkey.AI Ltd Appoints New Director with Strategic Options

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:
Opyl Ltd. ( (AU:PKY) ) has issued an update.
Pathkey.AI Ltd has announced the appointment of Paul Niardone as a new director, effective from October 21, 2025. As part of his appointment, Niardone will receive 2,000,000 unlisted options with an exercise price of $0.03, expiring on August 20, 2029. This move is expected to strengthen the company’s leadership and potentially impact its strategic direction, offering stakeholders insights into the company’s future plans and governance.
