Pathkey.AI Ltd Appoints New Director with Strategic Options

Opyl Ltd. ( (AU:PKY) ) has issued an update.

Pathkey.AI Ltd has announced the appointment of Paul Niardone as a new director, effective from October 21, 2025. As part of his appointment, Niardone will receive 2,000,000 unlisted options with an exercise price of $0.03, expiring on August 20, 2029. This move is expected to strengthen the company’s leadership and potentially impact its strategic direction, offering stakeholders insights into the company’s future plans and governance.

More about Opyl Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 758,526

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$7.27M

