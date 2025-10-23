Pathkey.AI Announces Cessation of Performance Rights

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from Opyl Ltd. ( (AU:PKY) ).

Pathkey.AI has announced the cessation of 3,333,333 performance rights due to the lapse of conditional rights that were not met or became incapable of being satisfied. This announcement may impact the company’s issued capital and could have implications for stakeholders regarding the company’s operational strategies and financial planning.

More about Opyl Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 758,526

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$7.27M

For an in-depth examination of PKY stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue