Pathkey.AI Announces Cessation of Performance Rights

The latest update is out from Opyl Ltd. ( (AU:PKY) ).
Pathkey.AI has announced the cessation of 3,333,333 performance rights due to the lapse of conditional rights that were not met or became incapable of being satisfied. This announcement may impact the company’s issued capital and could have implications for stakeholders regarding the company’s operational strategies and financial planning.
More about Opyl Ltd.
Average Trading Volume: 758,526
Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell
Current Market Cap: A$7.27M
